It seemed like the perfect story.

The underdog defeats the big dog during one of the biggest games of the year. Analysts predicted the Atlanta Falcons would beat the four-time champ New England Patriots.

And then the story took a very different turn. One that left fans, feeling conflicted and confused. We’re talking sports fandom sadness and it’s given a lot of folks the Monday blues.

“Often times, there can be a sense of devastation, a lot of depression that can come from that,” said Psychiatrist Dr. David Purselle.

So much so, a quick Google search leads to several articles on depression over a team’s loss. One article even lists 12 ways to cope. Purselle said it may not take that many steps at all.

“Try distract yourself, talk to other people, commiserate, that can actually be helpful,” he said.

Purselle said feelings of sadness may last a few hours or maybe a couple of days. But if it goes longer than that, there could be a larger issue at hand.

“If you continue to have a lot of feelings of sadness, anger, anxiety that persist for a few days, then it’s probably good for you to talk with somebody, to help you sort it through,” Dr. Perselle said.

But on the bright side, there’s always next time.

“Just try and put it in a more positive light," Purselle said. "They can learn something from this, they may be a better team next year and they'll have another chance again.”

Interestingly enough, the game got comparisons to the November election on social media.

