Fans go berserk in Atlanta after Falcons clinch trip to Super Bowl LI

Falcons fans go crazy after team wins NFC title

Alec McQuade, WXIA 9:02 PM. EST January 22, 2017

Party like it's 1999.

That's the last time the Atlanta Falcons were in the Super Bowl. Now, 18 years later, the Falcons are back in it.

The Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the NFC Championship Sunday at the Georgia Dome to advance to Super Bowl LI in Houston.

11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross captured fans celebrating in Atlanta after the team's win:

 

(© 2017 WXIA)

