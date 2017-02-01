Michael Vick's open letter to Atlanta: 'Without Atlanta, I'm nothing'

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, Custom)

In the week leading up to Super Bowl LI, in which the Atlanta Falcons will play for a chance to win their first championship title, former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick is taking a moment to clear the air.

In a lengthy letter posted to the Players' Tribune, Vick reflects reflect on his past as an Atlanta Falcon, his passion for the team and the low point in his life that followed his fall from grace. (Click here to read the full letter.)

"This is something I’ve been meaning to do for a while," he writes. "I wanted to write a letter to the city of Atlanta."

In the open letter, Vick weaves through formative life moments from the time he was prison until now -- when he lost his grandmother, when he heard the news that Matt Ryan was drafted to be the Falcons' quarterback, and, most recently, his return to the Georgia Dome nearly 10 years later to be recognized.

He didn't shy away from his past -- "I came to understand how much hurt I had caused, and how much work it was going to take to earn back just a portion of the respect that I had lost." -- but he also wrote how much pride he has for Atlanta.

"Without Atlanta, I’m nothing," he said. "Without Atlanta, I might not even be here to write this today."

As the letter closes, Vick describes this point in his life as a moment coming full circle: The Falcons are back in the Super Bowl and he said he'll be there to cheer them on.

"Not on the field, like I’d once dreamed of. Not raising that trophy, like I’d once felt was my destiny, but...I’ll be there, as if I was right there, still there, under center — as if I was an Atlanta Falcon myself," he concludes. "In my heart, I always will be."

