Fulton Co. hosts ultimate Falcons tailgate

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Acting Attorney General Sally Yates fired after refusing to enforce ban
-
Verify: How does Obama's 2011 immigration reform differ from Trump's ban?
-
Elled tweets cryptic message about being in Atlanta
-
Former Georgia Gov. pays tribute to Eddie Long
-
Falcons HC has experience facing Patriots in Super Bowl
-
Authorities find $434K in cocaine in plane's nose gear
-
Sessions asked Yates about AG's responsibility to say 'no' to president
-
RAW: The moment Kyle Shanahan realized he lost the Super Bowl playbook
-
Silly Super Bowl prop bets
-
Falcons arrive in Houston
More Stories
-
Black box data shows officer was going 97 mph before…Jan 29, 2017, 11:27 p.m.
-
Pastor flees naked and afraid, begs forgiveness for trystJan 30, 2017, 9:01 p.m.
-
President Trump to announce Supreme Court pick; live…Jan 31, 2017, 2:27 p.m.