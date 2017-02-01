For the big game try out Katy Watson's Georgia Pecan Pimento Cheese Sliders with Green Apple.

ATLANTA - Game Day Georgia Pecan Pimento Cheese Sliders with Green Apple

(Makes 24 sliders)

Ingredients:

* 16 oz sharp or extra sharp cheddar

* ¼ - ½ c mayonnaise, preferably Duke’s

* 8oz cream cheese, softened

* Cayenne & ground pepper, to taste

* 7 oz pimentos or chopped roasted red peppers

* ½ c chopped Georgia pecans, toasted

* 1-2 green apples, thinly sliced

* 24 slider buns

Directions:

Grate cheddar.

In a food processor or with a hand mixer, combine mayonnaise and cream cheese and blend until smooth and no lumps remain. Season to taste with cayenne & ground pepper. Using a spatula, fold in grated cheddar, pimentos, and pecans until blended.

Halve slider buns and fill with pimento cheese and sliced green apple.

