ATLANTA - Game Day Georgia Pecan Pimento Cheese Sliders with Green Apple
(Makes 24 sliders)
Ingredients:
* 16 oz sharp or extra sharp cheddar
* ¼ - ½ c mayonnaise, preferably Duke’s
* 8oz cream cheese, softened
* Cayenne & ground pepper, to taste
* 7 oz pimentos or chopped roasted red peppers
* ½ c chopped Georgia pecans, toasted
* 1-2 green apples, thinly sliced
* 24 slider buns
Directions:
Grate cheddar.
In a food processor or with a hand mixer, combine mayonnaise and cream cheese and blend until smooth and no lumps remain. Season to taste with cayenne & ground pepper. Using a spatula, fold in grated cheddar, pimentos, and pecans until blended.
Halve slider buns and fill with pimento cheese and sliced green apple.
WXIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs