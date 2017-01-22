Georgia Dome monitoring severe weather during NFC Championship

Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; View of tailgaters outside the stadium prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

Fulton County is under a tornado watch in effect until 8 p.m., the same time as the Atlanta Falcons' game versus the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship at the Georgia Dome.

A spokesperson for the Dome told 11Alive that there are staff members closely monitoring the weather and procedures in place if weather becomes dangerous.

"We'll make those announcements on the video board as they happen if we need to," he said. "There are plans in place, and we are monitoring the weather closely."

Fans who are outside the Dome will be moved to the Georgia World Congress Center next door if weather becomes dangerous. Fans inside the Dome will remain inside and should wait for official updates.

A tornado hit the Georgia Dome in March of 2008 during the SEC Men's Basketball tournament that ripped holes in the roof and caused damage throughout the city. The tornado caused an hour delay in the game, but play was able to resume once the weather passed.

