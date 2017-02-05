Georgians react to Super Bowl defeat

Atlanta Falcons fans react while watching Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots at STATS on February 5, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

I night that seemed poised for a historic celebration victory for the Atlanta Falcons went down in the history books for very different reasons on Sunday. But while disheartened, Atlantans on social media have not let the defeat phase them or their love of the Falcons.

Among the first to show support for the home team was Mayor Kasim Reed.

Win or lose. Still proud. I want to congratulate our @AtlantaFalcons on a terrific season. #RiseUp — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) February 6, 2017

Others also echoed these sentiments.

We love our team. Congratulations to the @AtlantaFalcons on a great season. #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/Y70g7RtJb1 — City of Atlanta, GA (@Cityofatlanta) February 6, 2017

Worth remembering @AtlantaFalcons only had a ~1.4% chance of making the superbowl when the season started! — sundarpichai (@sundarpichai) February 6, 2017

Congratulations to the Patriots on their win. @AtlantaFalcons had an incredible season & have the best fans in the league. https://t.co/bY3iNq0hTr — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) February 6, 2017

Stars with ties to Atlanta - and elsewhere - weighed in on the game as well.

The Agony of Defeat... see ya next season. RISE UP!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 6, 2017





Great game @atlantafalcons me and my atown Patna @usher was there for the best game ever , hopefully next year A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:16pm PST

Can't win them all. Congrats to the Pats. We will RISE UP and comeback stronger! Mark, we're coming for that 🏆 in 2018, lol! #ATLUnited pic.twitter.com/vsW9CiYGf3 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) February 6, 2017

Atlanta Falcons still love ya!!! You must Keep your heads up!! I had a great time!#EpicGame — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) February 6, 2017

Hats off to the @Patriots on an amazing comeback to win the SuperBowl! Congratulations! — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) February 6, 2017

But another great of the game warned the public to keep one thing in mind.

This was a great game but don't allow the outcome to make u do or say something stupid thats offensive. Its a game People a Game! #Truth — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) February 6, 2017

