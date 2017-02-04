WXIA
Hawks fans go nuts in Philips Arena after Matt Ryan named NFL MVP

Warrick Dunn speaks about his former team as they head to the Super Bowl. He spoke to 11Alive's Kim Smith on the red carpet for the NFL Honors Night.

Alec McQuade, WXIA 9:58 PM. EST February 04, 2017

ATLANTA -- As the Atlanta Hawks were playing the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, it was announced that the Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had won the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award.

Fans started cheering, dancing and chanting "M-V-P!"

It continued, even as Taurean Prince took his free throws. 

Announcers Bob Rathbun and Dominique Wilkins declared Ryan as "one of the best human beings" to ever play in Atlanta. 

Watch the moment the crowd found out: 

