Heated debate: Did Kyle Shanahan blow it for the Falcons during the Super Bowl?

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan talks with safety Ricardo Allen (37) before Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

As the initial shock finally begins to wane, the debates are starting to heat up.

One of the top debates regarding Super Bowl LI: Is Kyle Shanahan to blame for the Atlanta Falcons' epic collapse?

The Falcons blew a 25-point lead in Houston a week ago in the league championship which opened the door for the New England Patriots to win their fifth Super Bowl title in franchise history.

There were a myriad of things that happened: Tom Brady went berserk and exploited the Falcons defense, especially on third downs. There were mistakes: penalties and a rare Matt Ryan fumble. Not to mention a little luck, such as Julian Edelman's insane catch that will go down as one of the greatest of all time.

But where most fans' fingers are pointing to is Shanahan, who is now the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Was his play calling too risky down the stretch, especially when the Falcons-- clinging on to an eight-point lead with about four minutes to go in the fourth quarter-- tried passing the ball at the Patriots' 23-yard-line instead of safely running the ball and setting up a field goal which would have likely secured a win?

Instead, a sack, penalty and incomplete pass later, the Falcons had to punt. Then came the Edelman catch, the James White touchdowns.. well you know the rest.

On 11Alive's Sports Extra on Sunday, 92.9 The Game's Carl Dukes and ESPN's Matt Stewart debated whether or not Shanahan "blew it," as he was quoted as saying after the game.

Here's what they had to say:

