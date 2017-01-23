Hosting Super Bowl LI gets real for Houston

Peter O'Reilly. NBC NEWS

HOUSTON, Tx – Now that the Super Bowl teams are set, it’s time for Houston to get down to business.

Super Bowl LI officials held a press conference on Monday to highlight some of the festivities that will take place over the next two weeks.

On display was a VIP hospitality ticker that came in a box with a small window that displays each of the past 50 Super Bowl logos.

Fans will be able to enjoy the annual interactive NFL Experience, which opens on Saturday.

"This is the day when it all starts to become real,” said Peter O'Reilly, senior vice president of events. “We've been working on this for three or so years now. And this is the day, now that we know the two Super Bowl participating teams that everything really kicks into gear.

“Since the games last night, we have been working with the two teams and making sure that all plans are in place as we now sit here under two weeks out."

"I think for us having the Super Bowl here in Houston, to get the number one offense in the league versus the number one scoring defense, I think its a great matchup,” said NFL free agent linebacker DeMeco Ryans. “And for me I'm excited because you finally get to see, does defense win championships or offense win championships?"

"It's awesome for the city. It's great exposure,” added Owen Daniels, a free agent tight end. “I don't know how many people know about Houston or what it has to offer, but, especially people from the New England area, the Atlanta area, and obviously this is a worldwide event, so you're going to have people from all over the world coming into town and seeing what Houston has to offer.”

Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, will be the site for the NFL’s second annual Monday night Opening Night event, which is a combination of media day interviews and entertainment opportunities for about 12,000 fans to get a look at the teams.

