Houston brings back memories of family and faith for Jake Matthews before Super Bowl

HOUSTON -- Jake Matthews was in the fourth grade.

He was with his father, Bruce Matthews, sitting out on the land his family owned in Houston.

This moment between his father and him changed his life forever.

"We were having a really close father-son moment where I basically put my faith in the Lord, and I was with him for that," Matthews said on Tuesday.

It's a moment that comes to mind for Matthews when thinking about his family, a prominent bunch when it comes to football. His cousin, Clay Matthews, is a six-time Pro Bowl linebacker with the Green Bay Packers, and Matthews had to beat him to get into Super Bowl LI. His father and brothers played in the NFL, and so did his uncle. His grandfather, H.L. Matthews, began the football dynasty.

Matthews spoke about his family and faith in an ice skating rink in a local mall that had been melted so it could hold Super Bowl Media Day, just miles from where he grew up. It was a mall where he shopped as a kid.

"It's cool to be in my home city. We're driving around in the bus and recognizing everything. It's exciting, let alone that we're playing in the Super Bowl, and I get to do it in my hometown," he said.

While the name Matthews represents greatness when it comes to the pigskin, he emphasizes that his family pushed him in no particular direction when it came to his life. Rather, they pushed him in his faith.

"Everyone says, 'Oh, you were probably forced to play football. Everyone expected so much of you.' I've had nothing but loving family that have nurtured me and supported me, help me grow in Christ. I love them to death for that."

Matthews is an outspoken Christian. One reporter pointed out to him that the largest number of prison inmates ever would get to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday and asked him what his message to them is.

"Something that I live by is-- Christ calls us in everything we do, to do it with all of our heart as if we're doing it for him and not for man. I take a lot of pride in that because the support you get from this world, yeah it's nice when it's here, but it's fleeting. Having Christ to fallback on is everlasting."

