Houston steps up security for Super Bowl... and people love it

The crowds approve of the massive security in Houston.

The crowd in Houston is joined by more than a few K9 officers.

“We train with actual explosives," one Houston police officer explained to 11Alive's Ron Jones.

NFL venues across Houston are filled with attractions and armed first responders. According to federal and local officials, hundreds of officers and their partners blanket the city.

Many of the officers are from different parts of the country. They're partnering to provide mutual aid.

Form Houston's command center, Homeland Security says it's keeping a watchful eye over Super Bowl LI.

The fans we spoke with noticed, and approved, of the extensive security.

“I think Houston has done a fantastic job ramping up security and I feel extremely safe," one fan said.

“I live a couple of streets down and so for me I love it. I love people are always kind of patrolling. Seeing everybody walking their dogs. It’s cool," another local said.

