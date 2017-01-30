How 11Alive stumped Matt Ryan at Super Bowl media day

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 30: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons speaks with the media during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (Photo: Bob Levey, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has done a lot of amazing things this year.

One of them is throwing an NFL record 13 touchdowns to 13 different receivers.

So at Super Bowl Media Day at Minute Maid Park, 11Alive asked Ryan if he could name all 13 receivers who caught touchdowns during the regular season.

Spoiler alert, he can't do it. But it was fun to watch him try:

