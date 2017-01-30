How 11Alive stumped Matt Ryan at Super Bowl media day

HOUSTON -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has done a lot of amazing things this year.
One of them is throwing an NFL record 13 touchdowns to 13 different receivers.
So at Super Bowl Media Day at Minute Maid Park, 11Alive asked Ryan if he could name all 13 receivers who caught touchdowns during the regular season.
Spoiler alert, he can't do it. But it was fun to watch him try:
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs