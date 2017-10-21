How to watch the rematch of Falcons vs. Patriots

Sunday Night Football features a rematch of Super Bowl LI.
The Atlanta Falcons travel to Gillette Stadium to try and get some sort of revenge against the New England Patriots after they made a historic comeback in last year's league championship.
Here's what you need to know about watching the game.
TV: 11Alive WXIA-TV/ NBC
Football Night in America begins at 7 p.m. ET. Kickoff for the game is at 8:30 pm. ET.
Watch online/ mobile: To watch the game online, Click here. (You will need to login to your cable provider account to watch).
