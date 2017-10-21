WXIA
How to watch the rematch of Falcons vs. Patriots

Julio Jones discusses upcoming rematch against the New England Patriots

Alec McQuade, WXIA 10:21 PM. EDT October 21, 2017

Sunday Night Football features a rematch of Super Bowl LI.

The Atlanta Falcons travel to Gillette Stadium to try and get some sort of revenge against the New England Patriots after they made a historic comeback in last year's league championship.

Here's what you need to know about watching the game.

TV: 11Alive WXIA-TV/ NBC

Football Night in America begins at 7 p.m. ET. Kickoff for the game is at 8:30 pm. ET.

Watch online/ mobile: To watch the game online, Click here. (You will need to login to your cable provider account to watch).

 

