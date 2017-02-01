Italian-style halftime nachos for your game day party

This Super Bowl Sunday try out Christine Roberts Italian-Style Halftime Nachos.

ATLANTA - Italian-Style Halftime Nachos

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

· 1 Tbsp olive oil, plus more for garnish

· 1 lb Italian sausage

· 1 bag thick-cut tortilla chips

· 1 cup Giardiniera, drained

· 1 can cannellini beans, rinsed

· 1 cup miniature sweet peppers, seeded and sliced

· 1 ½ lbs fontina or provolone cheese, shredded

· ½ Vidalia onion, chopped

· ½ cup pine nuts, toasted

· ¼ cup parsley, chopped

· Red pepper flakes, optional

· Sour cream, for serving

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a large cast iron skillet, warm olive oil over medium heat. Add sausage and cook, whisking frequently, until broken into small uniform pieces and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Remove sausage and drippings from pan.

Add chips to skillet, layering with Giardiniera, beans, sweet peppers, sausage, and cheese, making sure to have plenty of cheese on top. Bake for about 15 minutes or until cheese is melted and chips are beginning to brown

Season with sea salt and red pepper flakes and garnish with Vidalia onion, pine nuts, parsley, and sour cream to taste.

WXIA