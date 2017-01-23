Wait until you see how much it'll cost you to go to Super Bowl LI

(Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Want to see the Atlanta Falcons play at Super Bowl LI in Houston? It’ll cost you. A lot.

The average cost to see the game inside NRG Stadium in Houston is about $10,000, experts said.

Atlanta travel agent Tanya Drummond says you can expect the cost to increase during peak seasons but right now travel to the Super Bowl is triple the normal price.

Fans could literally see airline prices rise as the Falcons pummeled the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. A typical flight from Atlanta to Houston runs about $300. By late Monday, that price was all the way up to $1400 for some non-stop flights.

A quiet place to lay your head in three-star hotel or rented home near the stadium is average around $500 a night – if you can even find one.

If you rent a car and don’t mind footing the gas bill, it’ll cost you about $350 to drive from Atlanta to Houston.

You could also look into traveling by motor coach, which is trending for less than $200 round trip.

By the time you add up the coast for a new outfit (you know you want to look good at the game!), food, parking and souvenirs, you’re looking at an easy $10,000.

Who will be sitting next to you? Nate Rattner at SeatGeek said Falcons fans are leading the flock in ticket sales.

“In the 24 hours following yesterday’s conference championship games, we've seen demand from the state of Georgia spike," he said. “Thirty percent of shoppers on SeatGeek for Super Bowl tickets since Sunday’s win have been from the state of Georgia and that's a really big increase from what we were seeing before.”

Experts said you can lower the price a little by:

- driving yourself and splitting the cost with a friend

- lodge further away

- Arrive early and stay later, missing peak travel times

- Go to Houston but spend the game tailgating. That shaves the $5,000 ticket price.

