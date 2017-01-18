Jared Cook learned he could do anything after watching mom beat cancer

Jan 15, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook (89) makes a catch in front of Dallas Cowboys free safety Byron Jones (31) during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

SUWANEE, Ga. -- On a quiet neighborhood street in Suwanee, Yulinda Cook strolls down the sidewalk, remembering the days when her kids would play up and down the block.

Today, there are several Green Bay Packers flags waving outside the homes, showing support for the team where her son, Jared Cook, plays.

Inside her home, a trophy case stacked with medals, awards and footballs. Each ball represents a different game, a different achievement. One of them is even a football from Cook's first touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons, his hometown team.

The Cook family isn't short of athleticism.

"My main sport was track. I played a little football in high school. We had a girls team," Yulinda said.

So that's where her sons got all their talent.

Jared and his brother, Jason Cook, both played football at North Gwinnett high school, and both eventually ended up in the NFL. They were born just 14 months apart, but are even closer in bond.

"They are so silly when they get together," Carl Cook, their father, said.

Jared was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2009. It was the culmination of a lot of hard work to achieve a dream that started at a very young age.

"He told us when he was in elementary school that he wanted to play football and that one day he would play in the NFL," Carl said.

Jared is having one the biggest years in his eight years in the league. He had 30 catches for 377 yards and one touchdown in the regular season. But it was his amazing catch-- with just his toes in bounds-- against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Divisional Playoff game that set up a game-winning field goal to send the Packers to the NFC Championship.

"God is so faithful. I just thank him for allowing my child's dream to come true," Yulinda said.

Yulinda is an inspiration in the Cook household. In 2008, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Jared, the youngest of four, was the last to find out. Yulinda knew it would weigh on her son, who was rapping up his college football career.

"I said, 'I just need you to believe with me that I'm going to be okay,' " she recalled.

She went through four years of radiation and chemotherapy, but her determination to support her son did not waver. She only missed one of Jared's games during her treatment.

"Seeing me go through what they saw me go through, [my kids] know they can do anything they want to do and succeed.

For Jared, anything means a Super Bowl ring. Even if that means beating the team he and his family grew up rooting for.

"When the Packers played the Falcons earlier this year [against the Falcons], Jared was out with an injury. So he did not get a chance to play then," Carl said. "So this is coming back full circle."

"Well, I'm a Falcons fan, too," Yulinda said. "But not if they're playing my baby."

