Jimmy Fallon tips his hat to Falcons, Patriots ahead of Super Bowl LI

'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' host Jimmy Fallon tipped his hat to the Atlanta Falcons after their victory over the Green Bay Packers Sunday earned them a trip to Super Bowl LI. (Photo: NBC)

ATLANTA -- Atlanta's hometown football team is getting a lot of national attention thanks to Sunday's victory over the Green Bay Packers, which sealed the deal on their trip to Super Bowl LI.

Follow the Falcons on their Road to Houston, here.

On Monday night, the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon host sent his congrats to the Falcons and the Patriots, before switching gears to poke fun at Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's giant sideline jacket (but really, why was that a thing??).

This isn't the first time the Falcons have gotten a shout-out on Fallon's show. Last week, the TV host handed out superlatives to the Atlanta players -- including naming quarterback Matt Ryan "Most likely to be Waldo without the hat and glasses."

Fallon also had former NFL defensive end Michael Strahan on the show last Tuesday, who gushed over how Julio Jones is the "the best receiver in football" and is the "nicest guy."

Strahan expressed his love for Atlanta and said that this attention for the Falcons, and their quarterback Matt Ryan, a.k.a. Matty Ice, is "overdue." He even pulled for the Falcons to win against the Packers (which, they did).

