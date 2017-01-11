Jones has no grudge with Sherman, hopes refs do their job

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 16: Wide receiver Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons can't make the catch on fourth down as cornerback Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks defends at CenturyLink Field on October 16, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) (Photo: Otto Greule Jr, 2016 Getty Images)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- There's no added pressure. No hype. No revenge.

As far as Julio Jones is concerned, it's just another game on the schedule.

"It's not a big game for us," Jones said.

Everyone but Jones views Saturday's NFC Divisional game between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome as Jones versus Richard Sherman Part II.

"I don't feel like the center of attention at all. This is not about me," Jones said to 11Alive.

In the regular season meeting between the two teams, the Falcons rallied from down 14, but the Seahawks claimed a 2-point lead with a couple minutes remaining. On a 4th-and-10, quarterback Matt Ryan threw a deep pass to Jones, but the coverage by Richard Sherman proved to be too much. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn was furious after the play because he thought a pass interference should have been called, but the referees thought otherwise. The Seahawks held on to win 26-24.

"I don't have any grudges with Sherman or nothing like that," Jones said. "Whatever happened then is then. This is now."

Jones said after that regular season game that he had been interfered with. But Wednesday, Jones said you won't find him talking to the referees before the game, asking them to keep an eye on Sherman.

"I ain't here to talk to the refs about this and that. That's their job. They'll call [pass interference] if they call it. If they see it, they'll call it. If they don't see it, they don't call it."

Guys around the Falcons' locker room wanted to face the Seahawks again after how that regular season game ended. Even head coach Dan Quinn implied he was hoping for another shot.

"After we lost, we thought maybe we'd have a chance to face them again if both teams would play well throughout the regular season. That part happened. So here we are," Quinn said with a smile.

Jones said the Falcons weren't ready four years ago in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, the last playoff game Jones and the Falcons played. But a lot has changed since then.

"We wasn't ready," Jones said. "The past years we wasn't in this situation, we wasn't ready. That's why we wasn't in this situation. We ready now."

