Feb 1, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones answers questions at a press conference for Super Bowl LI at Westin Houston Memorial City Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

HOUSTON -- If someone on a team says he isn't giving it his all, it's usually worrisome.

But when a guy like Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones says it, it's more shocking than anything.

Here is a guy who is one of the most explosive, electric receivers in the NFL. There's no pass he can't catch. That's why he's racked up 4,873 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns over the last three years.

But today when a reporter asked him what kind of extra effort he puts in, not just for a game like the Super Bowl, but for every game throughout his career, Jones gave a surprising response.

"I don't go the extra mile," Jones said. "I don't want to make anything up. I just stay consistent. I practice like I'm playing the game so the game can be easy for me."

Jones may not feel like he puts in the extra work, but it sure looks like he does. More than likely, it's that he really does go that extra mile in the film room, out in practice and working with his teammates, but he views it as the expectation.

We've seen it, and head coach Dan Quinn and other coaches have continuously reiterated how much of a coach Jones is for the receiving corps and not just one of their teammates.

As for his injury, Jones was limited again on Wednesday because of a strained toe. This was after he told reporters before practice that he was going to go full speed from that point on. On Thursday, he said the title "limited" doesn't really matter when it comes to him.

"I'm definitely going full-go," he said. "I'm flying around. I don't know about limited, or what."

"They're definitely banged up," offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan told 11Alive on Thursday, also discussing Alex Mack's fibula injury that he, too, is dealing with prior to Super Bowl LI. "We're trying to get healthy, and it has been a process. I'm glad we've had two weeks for both of them."

There's no doubt both will be playing come Sunday and that they'll be putting in maximum effort. Whether they want to call that effort the "extra mile" or not, that's up to them.

PHOTOS | Wacky sightings at NFL Opening Night

(© 2017 WXIA)