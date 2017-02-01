Julio Jones keeps pain in perspective before Super Bowl

Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) warms up prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

HOUSTON -- "How's the foot feeling?"

That's what a reporter shouted out as Julio Jones sat down at the podium on Wednesday, four days away from his first Super Bowl.

"It's feeling great. That's the first question of the day!" Jones said, knowing everyone wanted the details on how his persisting toe injury may affect him against the New England Patriots on Sunday. "I feel good."

Recently, running back Devonta Freeman said he saw Jones take off his cleats and was shocked by how "ugly" his toe looked.

"It is what it is," Jones said. "It's been the same for a while now. It's just because he hasn't seen it. It's good, it's good to go."

Jones did not practice at all last week. He was limited on Monday and returned to full participation on Wednesday.

"We gonna ramp up practice. We not going to make anything up. Basically, just going back to practice. Normal practice for me. That's it. I'm not limited anymore."

You won't ever hear Jones complain about the pain. To him, it's just a little injury. It's nothing like what his brother, Phillip Jones, has been through.

Phillip was shot during an altercation in Alabama in 2014 and was forced to have his arm removed as a result of his injuries. The two have always been close, through good and bad.

"Phillip, he's been a big supporter throughout my career," Jones said. "At an early age, he always supported me. He's been around, and I love him."

For the Falcons, the "Brotherhood" is real and has created a special bond amongst the team. But Jones' brotherhood with Phillip is special.

"I always believe you can't take anything for granted. It didn't really change anything for me," Jones said. "The love I have for my brother or the way I attack each and every day," he said.

Phillip and the rest of Jones' family will be at NRG Stadium to watch him hopefully help the Atlanta Falcons win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. For Jones, it's a dream come true.

"To see my family here, I mean, all the hard work paid off, and they're just staying down with me and supporting me and supporting my dream," Jones said.

