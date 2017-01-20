Julio Jones returns to practice two days before NFC Championship

Jan 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs after a catch against Seattle Seahawks free safety Steven Terrell (23) during the second quarter in the NFC Divisional playoff at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Julio Jones participated fully in the Atlanta Falcons' practice on Friday. Jones had not practiced earlier in the week because of a nagging toe injury.

Head coach Dan Quinn said Jones would be ready to go come Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship at the Georgia Dome.

"We were pleased with his response and how quickly he came back and had good balance, run, jump. He look good," Quinn said.

"He looked good to me, and he's always a guy, whether he gets some reps during the week or doesn't, he's always ready to go," quarterback Matt Ryan said.

"He's pretty good at whatever percentage he is. He's made a lot of plays less than 100 percent. And at this time of the year, no one is exactly feeling perfect," Ryan added. "Regardless of what he has, he's always going to give all he's got."

Jones re-aggravated a toe injury during the Atlanta Falcons 36-20 playoff win against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

He explained on Thursday why he went ahead and left the Seahawks' game early.

"The game was pretty much won. I went back just to make sure it wasn't any new damage anything to my foot. I'm fine," Jones said.

Jones said it won't affect him on Sunday.

Jones got the Falcons out to a quick start with his touchdown catch on the team's opening drive, but was forced to leave during the second half because of pain in his toe. He had six catches for 67 yards on Saturday.

Jones suffered a sprained toe in week 10 against Philadelphia and missed the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. At first it was called a turf toe injury, but head coach Dan Quinn said it was a sprain.

PHOTOS | Julio Jones in 2016

(© 2017 WXIA)