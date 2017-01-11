Keion Carpenter's death a shock to those close to him

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

I had a feeling he had known Keion Carpenter.

It had been a couple hours since reports of his death had surfaced, a tragic accident in which Carpenter had been on a family vacation in Miami when he suddenly collapsed, according to a family spokesperson.

The 39-year-old former NFL safety went into a coma for 24 hours, and then he eventually passed away. He died at 6:47 a.m. at Jackson South Community Hospital on Thursday.

I texted Alex Benson, the founder of Born2Compete which follows youth sports programs around the country.

Carpenter was big into youth football. He helped coach youth programs at Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, near his Buford home. He also helped mentor and coach youth athletes through his foundation, The Carpenter House, which helps underprivileged families.

I had a feeling Carpenter and Benson had likely met through that.

"Did you know Keion Carpenter?" I texted to Benson.

No immediate reply.

About 30 minutes later, Benson replied, "Yes."

Then: "What made you ask that?"

His reply wasn't too strange. I only ever text Benson during high school football season since he helps us with our coverage. I told him I was trying to do some background.

"You hear anything about what happened? Or just what's being reported?" I asked him.

That warranted a call from him.

"What's going on?" Benson asked over the phone. He'd been at a youth camp, disconnected from any news reports or social media.

"You haven't heard? Keion's passed away," I said.

Pause.

"Oh my God," Benson said.

I didn't talk to him too long. I had to be the one to tell him that one of his close friends, as I had found out, had passed away. It came as a shock, as it did to many who knew him, claiming he was in great health.

"Insanely shocked," Benson said on Friday after having some time to let it soak in.

Benson had last seen Carpenter last year. The two had lunch together to catch up. Carpenter had agreed to coach one of Benson's youth football all-star games that was coming up in 2017. The two had met through Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who hosted a tournament with Carpenter at Westlake High School.

Carpenter did a lot of coaching on the side. Benson said he wanted him for his All-Star game because of how genuine and relatable he was with each kid he worked with.

"They loved him. All those kids he worked with loved him because he was them," he said.

Carpenter helped his hometown community around Baltimore, where his foundation is established. He sought to improve the community and give young athletes better opportunities.

"When guys like that get involved in the youth sports world, you accumulate a group of people, meet people with different dynamics," he said. "Meet a single mother who doesn’t have finances, or you might meet a family where drugs have run through their lives. It’s taking their toll on them. There’s a lot of different people that you meet. You become a person that’s assisting them."

Athletes soaked up his knowledge, but Carpenter never talked too much about his playing career. He played three seasons with the Buffalo Bills and four with the Atlanta Falcons. He had 206 tackles and 14 interceptions in his NFL career. But rather than talk about the glory days in the league, he was more interested in using his experience to teach the next generation of athletes.

But what Benson hopes more than anything that Carpenter is remembered for is how much he loved his family, loved being a dad and what he did for so many underprivileged families.

"Hopefully he’s remembered as a good community guy," he said.





