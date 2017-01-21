Kindergartner sings 'I Believe I Can Fly' on school news to support Falcons

Photo: 11Alive

With the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship, there's Falcons spirit everywhere.

Schools and businesses all over the state celebrated #FalconsFriday to show their support for the Dirty Birds, who are one win away from going to Super Bowl LI.

Our favorite was a video from the morning news, "WCAT," from Macedonia Elementary School.

Kindergartner Caroline Rodriguez made a special appearance on the newscast, hosted by Josh and Carson, to sing "I Believe I Can Fly" live to show her support. She doesn't get all the lyrics correct, but it's still perfect.

Watch it here:

PHOTOS | Falcons Super Fans

(© 2017 WXIA)