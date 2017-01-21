WXIA
Close

Kindergartner sings 'I Believe I Can Fly' on school news to support Falcons

Kindergartner sings 'I Believe I Can Fly' on school news to support Falcons

Alec McQuade, WXIA 9:07 PM. EST January 21, 2017

With the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship, there's Falcons spirit everywhere.

Schools and businesses all over the state celebrated #FalconsFriday to show their support for the Dirty Birds, who are one win away from going to Super Bowl LI.

Our favorite was a video from the morning news, "WCAT," from Macedonia Elementary School.

Kindergartner Caroline Rodriguez made a special appearance on the newscast, hosted by Josh and Carson, to sing "I Believe I Can Fly" live to show her support. She doesn't get all the lyrics correct, but it's still perfect.

Watch it here:

PHOTOS | Falcons Super Fans

(© 2017 WXIA)

WXIA

Road to Houston: Falcons one win away from Super Bowl LI

WXIA

What's the most popular Falcons merchandise and jersey ahead of NFC Championship?

WXIA

NFC Championship Remix: Falcons, Packers and Ric Flair

WXIA

Falcons drop new 'Brotherhood' hype video before NFC Championship

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories