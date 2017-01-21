Kindergartner sings 'I Believe I Can Fly' on school news to support Falcons

With the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship, there's Falcons spirit everywhere.
Schools and businesses all over the state celebrated #FalconsFriday to show their support for the Dirty Birds, who are one win away from going to Super Bowl LI.
@FalconsDQ Falcons Friday at South Douglas Elementary!! #Rise Up #FalconsFriday pic.twitter.com/s3YSgYozJX— Melissa Bradley (@melbradleyb) January 21, 2017
#FalconsFriday @DunwoodySprings today to support our @AtlantaFalcons #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/hSQPQiFMBA— Denise Haltrecht (@DSES_AP) January 21, 2017
Eagles and @AtlantaFalcons #RiseUp together! #SoaringSuccess #FalconsFriday #ccsdteachersriseup pic.twitter.com/iytIKajDRc— Sope Creek (@sopecreek) January 20, 2017
Our favorite was a video from the morning news, "WCAT," from Macedonia Elementary School.
Kindergartner Caroline Rodriguez made a special appearance on the newscast, hosted by Josh and Carson, to sing "I Believe I Can Fly" live to show her support. She doesn't get all the lyrics correct, but it's still perfect.
Watch it here:
PHOTOS | Falcons Super Fans
