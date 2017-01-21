Kindergartner sings 'I Believe I Can Fly' on school news to support Falcons

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
President Trump attends inaugural balls
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
RAW: President Donald J. Trump's inauguration speech
-
Family fights for change after deadly attack
-
Saturday afternoon weather update
-
Falcons warn fans of fraudulent tickets
-
Previous DUIs against driver were not prosecuted
-
Matt Ryan will go head-to-head with Aaron Rodgers in NFC Championship
-
Friday weather outlook
More Stories
-
60,000-plus jam downtown Atlanta for women's march
-
Atlanta social media explodes with women's march coverageJan 21, 2017, 3:44 p.m.
-
Two more rounds of Severe Storms next 24 hoursMar. 3, 2016, 11:23 a.m.