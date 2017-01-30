Legal perspective | Getting through Super Bowl week at work

ATLANTA - A lot of Super Bowl hype this week and some of that euphoria will be spilling into the workplace.

Employment and labor law attorney Terry Steward who is a partner at Fisher Phillips and a former Falcons Cheerleader explores some of the does and don'ts for employees who are rising up at work.

Wearing Falcons swag to work

Steward said employers encouraging employees to wear Falcons gear to work is a positive way to enforce morale.

"Encouraging dress codes, jersey days...is a good thing," she said.

So, go ahead and deck yourself out in red and black to celebrate!

Office Pools

"We can't pretend that these aren't going to happen," Steward said.

She said the best way to handle them are to keep them low key.

"Keep it local, keep it small and perhaps if really you want to be a good employer, you might even provide some company paid benefits on your own and raffle off the prizes instead of having the employees contribute money."

Calling in sick on Monday

She said about one in ten people are going to call in "sick" and it's something employers should expect.

"There still are workplace rules and work places attendance policies that you want to enforce consistently."

He advice to employers is, "maybe you want to give a little bit of leeway."

The Falcons take on the Patriots in Super Bowl IL on Sunday Feb. 5. Follow them on their Road to Houston.

