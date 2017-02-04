List of winners at NFL Honors Night

Feb 4, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; General view of signage on Wortham Theater the prior to the 6th Annual NFL Honors. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

HOUSTON -- The National Football League revealed the winners of its top achievements at NFL Honors Night on Saturday at Wortham Theater Center.

Athletes and celebrities walked the red carpet to watch the big event, hosted by Emmy-award winning actor and writer Keegan-Michael Key, one night before Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

Here is the list of awards and winners:

AP Defensive Player of the Year: Khalil Mack, Raiders

Mack finished the 2016 season with 73 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

Salute to Service Award: Dan Quinn, Falcons

Quinn, the Falcons head coach, won this award because of his dedication of honoring and supporting the U.S. military.

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Prescott took the NFL by storm, filling in and eventually replacing Tony Romo under center. Prescott had 3,667 passing yards and 23 touchdowns this season.

AP Offensive Player of the Year

Deacon Jones Award

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

Build Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year

Pro Football Hall of Fame Announcement

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Castrol Clutch Performer Play of the Year

Courtyard's Greatness on the Road Award

AP Coach of the Year

Bridgestone Performance Play of the Year

FedEx Air & Ground Award

AP Most Valuable Player Award

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

