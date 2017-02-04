List of winners at NFL Honors Night

HOUSTON -- The National Football League revealed the winners of its top achievements at NFL Honors Night on Saturday at Wortham Theater Center.
Athletes and celebrities walked the red carpet to watch the big event, hosted by Emmy-award winning actor and writer
Here is the list of awards and winners:
AP Defensive Player of the Year: Khalil Mack, Raiders
- Mack finished the 2016 season with 73 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception.
Salute to Service Award: Dan Quinn, Falcons
- Quinn, the Falcons head coach, won this award because of his dedication of honoring and supporting the U.S. military.
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Dak Prescott, Cowboys
- Prescott took the NFL by storm, filling in and eventually replacing Tony Romo under center. Prescott had 3,667 passing yards and 23 touchdowns this season.
AP Offensive Player of the Year
Deacon Jones Award
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
AP Comeback Player of the Year
Build Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Year
Pro Football Hall of Fame Announcement
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
Castrol Clutch Performer Play of the Year
Courtyard's Greatness on the Road Award
AP Coach of the Year
Bridgestone Performance Play of the Year
FedEx Air & Ground Award
AP Most Valuable Player Award
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
