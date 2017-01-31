Falcons 'ultimate tailgate' underway in Fulton Co.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Atlanta continues to Rise Up ahead of the Falcons Super Bowl game this Sunday.

Tuesday afternoon, the Fulton County hosted a pep rally on Pryor Street in front of the Fulton County Government Center and Courthouse on Pryor Street.

This is one of many pep rallies going on around Falcons Country. Sunday the City of Atlanta held a rally at Atlanta Station.

Last week, they held a pep rally at City Hall.

