Lombardi Trophy delivered to Houston for Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON -- Fans in jerseys of nearly every NFL team gazed upon the Vince Lombardi Trophy as Houston Texans nose tackle Vince Wilfork lifted it above his head.

The trophy arrived Saturday in Houston via FedEx, eight days before Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

Wilfork has lifted two Lombardi Trophies after winning two Super Bowls with the Patriots before joining the Texans in 2015.

But this time, he had to wear gloves. It wasn't his to keep. Only the Falcons or Patriots will be able to touch it with their bare hands on Feb. 5. As for who will win the game, Wilfork said it will be whomever can play mistake-free football and capitalize off mistakes.

"That's the reason you have two of the best teams going [to the Super Bowl], because you have to limit the mistakes, and I think you'll get close to a mistake-free game with the two coaches, the two organizations and the two teams. They playing well," he said.

Here are some quick facts about the trophy:

It was designed by the Vice President of Tiffany & Co., Oscar Riedener, on a napkin during a lunch with the NFL's first commissioner, Pete Rozelle

The design hasn't changed since then. It is crafted entirely out of sterling silver. It stands 22 inches high and weighs seven pounds

It takes four months for the silversmith to craft the trophy in Rhode Island

The football crafted on top of the pedestal is a regulation-sized NFL football

The trophy is named after Vince Lombardi, who coached the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl I title. However, it originally said "World Professional Football Championship" on the trophy before it was renamed in 1971

Each team gets to keep its own Lombardi Trophy

There have been 52 Lombardi Trophies made, even though 51 games will only have been played after Feb. 5. That's because the owner of the Baltimore Colts, Carroll Rosenbloom, got his hands on the team's trophy for a party after Super Bowl V, even after he traded the team. The team is supposed to keep the trophy, not the owner. He never returned it, and the commissioner had a replica made for the Colts to ease the tension.

After the trophy presentation, the trophy goes back to Tiffany & Co. so they can engrave the winning team's name on the trophy and clean it

Its estimated worth is about $25,000

