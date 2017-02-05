Magic City is trending in Atlanta after Super Bowl shocker

Magic City trends after Super Bowl loss

Strip clubs and Atlanta...there is no more classic connection. Okay, maybe there is but Atlanta is known for her strip clubs so as the Falcons and Patriots were battling it out in Houston, strippers in Atlanta were getting ready for a lucrative night.

But, as the story goes, the Falcons lost their massive lead and the Patriots won in overtime.

Magic City, a large and popular strip club in the city, started trending on Twitter before the game ended. Folks were certain Sunday night was going to be an epic night of Atlanta culture.

When the Falcons are up and you dance at Magic City so you know you getting paid tonight pic.twitter.com/Ss8sstQPlR — Emancipation Woke✊ (@icebergslim706) February 6, 2017

But when the Dirty Birds lost...all hopes for that culture fest faded.

"Wait. What's the score!? They did WHAT!? Tied the game!?" Some dude in Magic City right now.. pic.twitter.com/IYBLtj772n — JDB, Sr. (@JoeBriggsEsq) February 6, 2017

This loss hit Atlanta so hard I swear I just drove past a Waffle House that was closed. — Lucky Lefty (@SayNoToInk) February 6, 2017

Live look at Magic City RIGHT NOW: pic.twitter.com/NuaNMDdEFM — The Answer (@IvyCarter24) February 6, 2017

Magic city stop frying them wings😩🤣🤷🏽‍♀️ — Emily 🌸 (@King_Emilee) February 6, 2017

😂😂 not magic city pic.twitter.com/N4eIDAm2Wb — flyah angelou (@tooflyytofall) February 6, 2017

Maybe bands will make her dance next year, Atlanta.

Photos | Touchdowns in Super Bowl LI

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)