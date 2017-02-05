WXIA
Magic City is trending in Atlanta after Super Bowl shocker

Kristen Reed, WXIA 5:36 AM. EST February 06, 2017

Strip clubs and Atlanta...there is no more classic connection. Okay, maybe there is but Atlanta is known for her strip clubs so as the Falcons and Patriots were battling it out in Houston, strippers in Atlanta were getting ready for a lucrative night.

But, as the story goes, the Falcons lost their massive lead and the Patriots won in overtime.

Magic City, a large and popular strip club in the city, started trending on Twitter before the game ended. Folks were certain Sunday night was going to be an epic night of Atlanta culture.

 

 

But when the Dirty Birds lost...all hopes for that culture fest faded.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maybe bands will make her dance next year, Atlanta.

