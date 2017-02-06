WXIA
Man wins $1 million by going 81-0 against spread on NFL picks



USA TODAY Sports , WXIA 3:24 PM. EST February 06, 2017

The New England Patriots weren't the only ones to cap an incredible run this season with their 34-28 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Super Bowl LI.

Dominic Mirabella, a Royal Oak, Mich. native, won $1 million through a sports betting app by going 81-0 against the spread in regular season and playoff games, he confirmed to The Detroit News.

Mirabella picked the Patriots to cover the three-point spread in the game, and New England delivered with a 25-point comeback, the largest in Super Bowl history.

In the contest run by the app FourPlay Football, participants had to make correct picks against the spread for four games every week of the regular season, as well as all for all of the postseason contests. Mirabella accomplished the incredible feat, even though his Week 3 picks were late and randomized, FourPlay co-creator Jeff Johnson told The News.

The $1 million will be paid to Mirabella over 10 years, Johnson said.

With all of the money on the line, New England had to be the bet for Mirabella, a Michigan fan who has followed Patriots quarterback Tom Brady closely.

“It would’ve ripped my heart out to go against Brady and lose,” Mirabella told The News.

