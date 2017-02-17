Matt Ryan and Matt Stafford are vacationing in Mexico

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons)

There's no doubt Matt Ryan needed to get away.

The MVP quarterback put in some long hours during the Atlanta Falcons' season, which culminated in an appearance in Super Bowl LI. With the way that game ended, we wouldn't have blamed Ryan if he went far, far away to get away from everything.

Ryan's wife, Sarah Ryan, posted pictures of the couple's vacation in Mexico. Looks like Ryan has been working on his tan:

Looks like we're gonna have to find something stronger than SPF 50 for the kid...🔥 A post shared by Sarah Ryan (@sryan03) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

The couple is also spending time with former Georgia Bulldog and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford's wife is at home since the the two are expecting twins in a few months.

Felt like I was the Bachelorette on her 2 on 1 date last night...except on this episode we find out that one guy is actually married to one of my best friends (@kbstafford89) and has twins on the way! #PlotTwist #MissYouKelly A post shared by Sarah Ryan (@sryan03) on Feb 15, 2017 at 7:22am PST

While we are at it, let's check on some other Falcons players' vacations:

my guys and I just had the time of our lives on a sunset cruise (& we found our dream home) 🌴😩// #diarytobabya #fromwhereistand #motherhood A post shared by gracie allen (@grace.e.allen) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

Today we celebrate 3 amazing years of marriage! I love you more than words can describe Matt. Thank you for bringing me to the most beautiful place I've ever seen. A post shared by Brittany Maité Bosher (@brittanymbosher) on Feb 15, 2017 at 7:35am PST

#Everything. 🆓 A post shared by v8_splashh (@devontafreeman) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:01pm PST

