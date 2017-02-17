Matt Ryan and Matt Stafford are vacationing in Mexico

There's no doubt Matt Ryan needed to get away.
The MVP quarterback put in some long hours during the Atlanta Falcons' season, which culminated in an appearance in Super Bowl LI. With the way that game ended, we wouldn't have blamed Ryan if he went far, far away to get away from everything.
Ryan's wife, Sarah Ryan, posted pictures of the couple's vacation in Mexico. Looks like Ryan has been working on his tan:
The couple is also spending time with former Georgia Bulldog and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford's wife is at home since the the two are expecting twins in a few months.
While we are at it, let's check on some other Falcons players' vacations:
