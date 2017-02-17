WXIA
Close

Matt Ryan and Matt Stafford are vacationing in Mexico

Did Kyle Shanahan blow the Super Bowl for the Falcons?

Alec McQuade, WXIA 5:59 PM. EST February 17, 2017

There's no doubt Matt Ryan needed to get away.

The MVP quarterback put in some long hours during the Atlanta Falcons' season, which culminated in an appearance in Super Bowl LI. With the way that game ended, we wouldn't have blamed Ryan if he went far, far away to get away from everything.

Ryan's wife, Sarah Ryan, posted pictures of the couple's vacation in Mexico. Looks like Ryan has been working on his tan:

 

Looks like we're gonna have to find something stronger than SPF 50 for the kid...🔥

A post shared by Sarah Ryan (@sryan03) on

The couple is also spending time with former Georgia Bulldog and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford's wife is at home since the the two are expecting twins in a few months.

While we are at it, let's check on some other Falcons players' vacations:

 

#Everything. 🆓

A post shared by v8_splashh (@devontafreeman) on

PHOTOS | Falcons return home from Super Bowl

(© 2017 WXIA)

WXIA

Former Buford High coach joins Atlanta Falcons staff

WXIA

Heated debate: Did Kyle Shanahan blow it for the Falcons during the Super Bowl?

WXIA

Atlanta Falcons have message for fans

WXIA

Falcons stunner: Steve Sarkisian named new offensive coordinator

WXIA

The real reason the Falcons' loss in the Super Bowl hurts worse than anything

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories