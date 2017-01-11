Matt Ryan: Deshaun Watson 'saved my arm' when he was team's ball boy

Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Throwing towels in the wash, picking up paper cups and tossing the ball with receivers.

This is how Deshaun Watson spent his weekends as a high schooler, and he was doing it with the Atlanta Falcons.

Watson was a ball boy for the team while in high school. He was a high school quarterback, playing for the Gainesville High School Red Elephants. But on the weekends, the receivers he'd toss to were Falcons greats Julio Jones and Roddy White.

On Monday, Watson led No. 2 Clemson to a national championship, throwing a game-winning 2-yard touchdown to Hunter Renfrow with one second left in the game. The Tigers defeated No. 1 Alabama 35-31.

While the Falcons are getting ready for a playoff game of their own against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, quarterback Matt Ryan took the time to reminisce on Watson.

"I'm really happy for him," Ryan said on Tuesday. "He didn't say much when he was here. He was quiet. He kind of went about his business. He was good for me, though, because he saved my arm a bit, throwing to our wide outs during camp and giving me a little bit of a rest. So, I always appreciated that from him."

"I'm a Falcons fan, so I'm right down the road. I want to be around the Falcons and learning from those guys and seeing how those guys run routes. It really prepared me for this level and hopefully for the future," Watson once said to reporters.

Watson will forego his senior season and enter the NFL Draft. It's unlikely he'd still be available when the Falcons make their first-round pick, but perhaps one day he'll return to his hometown team.

