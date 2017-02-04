Matt Ryan, Falcons could win big at NFL Honors Night

Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) reacts after the game against the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Atlanta defeated Green Bay 44-21. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

HOUSTON -- One night before the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, NFL players and celebrities will walk the red carpet into Wortham Theater Center for NFL Honors Night.

The league's Most Valuable Player Award will finally be announced, likely going to Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan who led the league's best offense this season while shattering several personal and franchise records. Ryan will not be in attendance because he will be continuing preparations for Sunday's game.

Other members of the Falcons could potentially win various awards. Head coach Dan Quinn could be a pick for Coach of the Year. It will also be announced that Quinn has won the Salute to Service Award for his dedication to honoring the U.S. military.

Linebacker Deion Jones, who had three interceptions and two touchdowns this season, could take home Defensive Rookie of the Year. Linebacker Vic Beasley, who led the league in sacks this season with 15.5, may win Defensive Player of the Year.

Finally, former Falcons kicker Morten Andersen, known as "The Great Dane," is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The seven-time Pro Bowler is the NFL's all-time leading scorer. His game-winning 38-yard field goal against the Minnesota Vikings in the 1999 NFC Championship game is considered the best play in Falcons history.

Another finalist for the Hall of Fame is running back Terrell Davis, a two-time Super Bowl Champion who played seven seasons with the Denver Broncos after graduating from the University of Georgia.

Other awards that will be awarded include Offensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year.

Emmy-award winning actor and writer Keegan-Michael Key will host the show.

