Michael Strahan backs the Falcons over Packers on Fallon

NEW YORK - Not only is Atlanta proud of our beloved NFL team, former NFL player Michael Strahan is rooting for the Falcons to win as well.
While on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Strahan expresses his love for Atlanta and said that this attention for the Falcons, and their quarterback Matt Ryan, a.k.a. Matty Ice, is "overdue".
The former defensive end gushed over how Julio Jones is the "the best receiver in football" and is the "nicest guy."
Here's to hoping that the Falcons bring home the big win.
