Michael Vick: Matt Ryan has solidified his place in Falcons history, reveals more about open letter

HOUSTON -- Michael Vick wants Atlanta to know how he feels.

On the same day that Vick released an lengthy emotional open letter to the city on The Players' Tribune four days before Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots, 11Alive's Jeff Hullinger spoke one-on-one with the four-time Pro Bowler and former Falcons quarterback.

In the open letter, Vick weaves through formative life moments from the time he was prison until now -- when he lost his grandmother, when he heard the news that Matt Ryan was drafted to be the Falcons' quarterback, and, most recently, his return to the Georgia Dome nearly 10 years later to be recognized.

He told 11Alive that the letter was years in the making.

"Well, it was something I've been wanting to do for a longtime. It took years and years to put the thoughts into writing that letter," Vick said. "But I fell like it was needed. It was a great time for what has been accomplished by the organization, for all the players involved, past and present. I just felt like the time was right."

Vick knows the Falcons isn't his team anymore, but he stills feels the connection and bond that he developed over the years before his arrest for operating an illegal dog fighting operation. It was always his dream to win a Super Bowl. While he never accomplished it, he hopes that Matt Ryan can give the city the NFL title it has always wanted.

Vick has always been supportive of Ryan.

"I'm a big fan of quarterback play anyway. I think Matt playing for my former team, his team now the Atlanta Falcons, he's done some great things over the years. It can't be overlooked, these moments can't be taken for granted. I think he's solidified his place in Falcons history. It's just great to see a quarterback, such as himself, go through a lot of adversity, had some great years but finally got over that hump and took this team to the top," he said.

