Minneapolis prepares for Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS, Mn – Will the Atlanta Falcons be playing in Minneapolis less than a year from now?

Super Bowl LI was one for the record books, so now it’s time to get ready for Super Bowl LII.

Billboards began popping up around Minneapolis on Monday, letting people know just how many days there are until kickoff, which was 363 days from Monday.

Super Bowl LII will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018.

The Falcons lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

