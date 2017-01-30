Mother proud to see second son play in Super Bowl

Jonathan Babineaux #95 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts against the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

HOUSTON -- It's fair to say the Babineauxs are winners.

Not many moms get to watch their son play in a Super Bowl. How many get to see two sons do it?

Barbara Babineaux is on that short list.

Her son, Jordan Babineaux, played for the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. Eleven years later, Jonathan Babineaux will suit up for the Falcons as they take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

“This is his time,” she said. “Not only for him, but also for the Falcons.”

Amazingly, playing in the Super Bowl might not even be the biggest moment of 2017 for Jonathan – who received President Obama's Volunteer Service Gold Award and medal for donating to nearly 100 different charities.

“He's just a very humble person,” Barbara Babineaux said. “He's a gentle giant that will do anything for anyone. It still makes me feel proud. I've done a good job.”

Jonathan Babineaux will receive his award from the White House after the Super Bowl.

