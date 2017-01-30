New England Patriots arrive for Super Bowl LI

Jan 28, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Fans pose for a picture in the lobby of the Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston prior to Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON, Tx – The New England Patriots arrived in Houston on Monday for Super Bowl LI.

The Patriots arrived one day after the Atlanta Falcons arrived in advance of Sunday’s NFL championship game.

The team flew in from Boston, Ma., after thousands of fans gathered in Foxborough at Gillette Stadium early Monday morning and sent them on their way.

This is the ninth Super Bowl the Patriots have reached, most recently winning the big game two seasons ago.

They’ll be going for a fifth Super Bowl title against the Falcons.

Thousands of people jammed into Atlantic Station in Midtown on Sunday, as the Falcons' motorcade proceeded from team headquarters in Flowery Branch, through the city and then Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Chants of "A-TL, A-T-L" surrounded the team buses, as they moved slowly through the complex around 1:15 on Sunday.

PHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons pep rally

(© 2017 WXIA)