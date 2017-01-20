NFC Championship ticket prices expected to drop considerably

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: A general view of the Georgia Dome during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Cunningham, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- There are thousands of tickets still on the resale market for the NFC Championship between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers at the Georgia Dome on Sunday.

With nearly 4,000 tickets available, compared to just hundreds available for the AFC Championship between the Patriots and Steelers, TickPick told 11Alive they predict a big price drop.

The average ticket price on their website is currently $572 with a "get-in" price of $305.

While there isn't a "best time to buy," per se, TickPick believes prices will continue to drop off until kickoff on Sunday with the biggest drop coming mid-day on Saturday. Because the Georgia Dome allows mobile ticket entry, fans could holdout until just before the game to monitor prices and buy tickets.

"Since this morning, we've seen only about 500 tickets sell, putting the inventory at just about 3,400. We've also just received our first inventory priced below $300," Jack Slingland from TickPick told 11Alive. "I'd expect prices to continue to drop as we get even closer to game-time and sellers begin under cutting each others prices. If there are still over 2,000 tickets available by mid-day Saturday, prices should be drop considerably heading into the evening."

As of Friday, 45 percent of the tickets listed are in the upper deck. Slingland believes those tickets will be $200 or lower on Sunday if more than 1,000 tickets still remain.

So who's buying the tickets? So far, 61 percent of TickPick's sales have been in Georgia, while seven percent have been in Wisconsin, according to Slingland. Nine percent have been purchased in the Carolinas, while 23 percent were purchased everywhere else.

