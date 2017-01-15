North Gwinnett grad Jared Cook's amazing catch sends Packers to Atlanta

Photo: FOX

ATLANTA -- The Georgia Dome will host one more football game and it's because of a Georgia boy.

The Green Bay Packers upset the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday 34-31 and will face the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship next Sunday.

The Packers, tied at 31 with 35 seconds remaining, drove 43 yards down field to set up a field goal. The catch that set up the 51-yard field goal was a 36-yard reception from Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook, who made an incredible catch with his toes barely in bounds.

Cook is a North Gwinnett High School alum and played football there from 2001 to 2004. He graduated in 2005 and played college football at South Carolina. The Tennessee Titans drafted him in the third round in 2009.

On Sunday, he had six receptions for 104 yards and one touchdown.

The tight end will face his hometown team in the conference championship and the winner plays in Super Bowl LI.

