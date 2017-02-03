WXIA
On Falcons Friday, Atlanta fans rep their city like it's their job!

Falcons fever runs high as Super Bowl approaches

Adrianne Haney and Kaitlyn Ross, WXIA 7:08 PM. EST February 03, 2017

It’s Falcons Friday in Atlanta and fans all over the city are decked out in their red and black.

11Alive’s Kaitlyn Ross drove around the city all day looking for that Falcons spirit, and there is plenty of it. Even Ambassador Andrew Young is catching the Falcons fan fever!

“This is the best team I have seen in a long time,” he told 11Alive. “They play together as a team. They seem to like each other, even love each other! They're a brotherhood!”

But, of course, that team spirit extends beyond the streets and into the screens – Falcons fans have taken to their social media pages to flood Facebook and Twitter with “Rise Up Challenge” videos all week, boasting their support.

Check out just a few Atlanta people who are Rising Up on social media:

The Falcons, duh!

Zoo Atlanta

Here's the Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Power took part, too: 

Here are some of your posts: 

And lastly, from our own Kaitlyn Ross:

