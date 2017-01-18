Park Tavern apologizing for Green Bay pep rally event

Screenshot from Facebook

After a brewing controversy and loud online backlash from Falcons fans, Park Tavern is apologizing for plans to host a pep rally for the Green Bay Packers.

The popular venue in Midtown on 10th was set to host a pep rally ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship, but it wasn’t for the home team.

Saturday’s event was slated to be for the Green Bay Packers, who are vying against the Falcons for a spot in this year’s Super Bowl LI. Its website and Facebook page had advertised appearances by former Green Bay players and chances to win signed Packers gear.

To no one's surprise…Falcons fans in Atlanta were not happy. They took to social media to express their anger and even started the hashtag #BoycottParkTavern. Even Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan’s wife, Sarah Ryan, expressed her displeasure. She summed her feelings up with a single anger emoji.

11Alive reached out to multiple people with Park Tavern earlier Wednesday, including the owner and general manager. They sent this statement:

"We are, and have always been, Falcons fans and are rooting for them to make it to the Super Bowl. While it was not our intent to offend any Falcons fans, we realize that we did with our choice to host this event and apologize. We take pride in being one of Atlanta's largest event venues, hosting more than 500 diverse events each year and welcoming both locals and visitors alike to rent our facility."

They also addressed the issue on their Facebook page, saying they are first and foremost “Falcons fans and are rooting for them to make it to the Super Bowl (AND WIN!),” the post reads. “As one of the greatest cities filled with people from across the country, we strive to be reflective of what makes Atlanta unique and look forward to continuing to be a part of our incredible community.”

Following the backlash, Park Tavern confirmed that the event is still on. A Sunday viewing party for the game is also still happening.

