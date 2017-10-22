Patriots embarrass Falcons in Super Bowl rematch

Oct 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stew Milne, Stew Milne)

There was no miracle. No comeback. It was just dreadful for the Atlanta Falcons.

The defending NFC Champions were stifled by the New England Patriots 23-7 Sunday at Gillette Stadium. It was supposed to be the rematch, a chance for the Falcons to make a statement against the team that overcame a 28-3 deficit to win Super Bowl LI last February.

No statement was made by the Falcons. Instead, it was horrifying: missed field goals, puzzling fourth down conversions, including one on the 1-yard line that resulted in a turnover on downs, and an offense that was the best in the league last year that couldn't put up points for three quarters. Oh, and the fog.

After a penalty-filled first quarter that ended without a score, the Patriots went up to a 7-0 lead on an 11-yard touch pass from Tom Brady to Brandin Cooks. Two plays earlier, Robert Alford picked off Brady, but Adrian Clayborn was called for roughing the passing. It's the second time in as many games the Falcons lost an interception due to that penalty.

After three straight pass plays and a three-and-out from the Falcons, the Patriots put together a long drive but had to settle for a 29-yard field goal from Stephen Gostkowski.

The Patriots were able to score again before halftime because the Falcons went for it on a 4th-and-6 near midfield. They converted a fourth down on their second drive, as well, and Matt Ryan scrambled for the first down. But it led to a blocked field goal by Cassius Marsh.

This time, Ryan threw to Mohamed Sanu, who stopped on his route and tried to jump up and get it, but it was incomplete. The play call left everyone dumbfounded.

The Patriots marched 53 yards down field in 1:34, and Brady threw 2 yards to James White to get up 17-0.

The Falcons offense had no answer. The play calling was puzzling, and even in the fourth quarter when the Falcons were able to get to the 1-yard line thanks to targets to Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman pushing the ball downfield, the Falcons couldn't score.

Ryan's throw to Jones on 3rd-and-goal from the 1 was incomplete, and the Falcons ran a sweep to the right on fourth down, but Trey Flowers sniffed it out and tackled Taylor Gabriel for a loss.

From there, the cries on social media to fire new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian only grew louder. It began trending in Atlanta. Sarkisian has been facing criticism from fans in his first season.

The defense was never put in a position to succeed. The Patriots had short fields and a balanced attack. They were 6-for-11 on third downs. The Falcons were 2-for-9.

Tom Brady threw for 249 yards, and the ground game rushed for 165 yards. Chris Hogan led the Patriots' receiving corps with 71 yards and four receptions.

Matt Ryan threw 23 passes on 33 attempts for 233 yards. He finally connected with Jones in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter. Malcolm Butler nearly intercepted the pass, but Jones ripped it out of his hands for his first touchdown of the season.

Jones had nine catches for 99 yards in the game.

The Falcons have lost three in a row to fall to 3-3.

