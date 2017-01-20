Police want you to stay safe, enjoy NFC Championship weekend

ATLANTA -- Thousands of people are expected to descend on Atlanta this weekend as the Falcons take on the Green Bay Packers in the final game before Super Bowl LI.

To prepare for the increased number of people, Atlanta Police say people should expect an increased police presence to manage traffic flow from vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The department wants everyone to enjoy the city safely, so they shared the following tips:

Don’t buy event or sporting tickets from a scalper

Often, police said, the tickets are counterfeit, and State law prohibits scalping tickets outside large sporting events. Additionally, selling any ticket for any price, including face value, is prohibited on Georgia Dome, Congress Center or Centennial Park property.

Don’t make it easy for criminals to break into your vehicle

Police are urging everyone to keep their car clean. Be sure to remove all valuables including shopping bags, laptops, GPS units, tablet computers, purses, firearms and other valuables from unattended vehicles.

Always be aware of your surroundings

The department is asking everyone to remember their “See Something, Say Something” campaign aimed at reducing criminal activity. If anyone sees any suspicious activity, they should call 911 to report it.

Pay attention to where you park

Drivers are asked to be mindful of parking only in permitted lots and be sure to pay attention to any “No Parking” signs to avoid citations or fines. Violators are also subject to having their vehicles towed and impounded.

Consider taking MARTA

As with any special event in Atlanta, there will be increased traffic. Police suggest taking public transit or carpooling to minimize the traffic volume expected in Downtown and Midtown Atlanta.

