Poverty to prosperity: Devonta Freeman describes the horrors of growing up in Miami's inner city

HOUSTON -- Unlike during the Atlanta Falcons' last Super Bowl appearance, there hasn’t been much drama leading up to Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Other than a missing bookbag, the only real drama was when Devonta Freeman’s agent went public with demands for more money for her client. Freeman will get is big payday soon. He's come a long way from his humble beginnings. But Freeman is still grounded, even while sitting high on the biggest stage in football.

“Football is really, really fun. I really enjoy it. This is my getaway,” Freeman said to 11Alive.

It’s an escape from the horrors of growing up in one of the country’s toughest communities, the Pork 'N' Beans projects in Miami. It’s a place that makes the most tense situations in football feel easy.

"Growing up where I came from, that was stressful. Maybe dodging a bullet was stressful. You know, we’d play on the football field and a shootout would start. Dodging those things, that was stressful. That was frustrating, stuff like that. Having to walk through the projects sometimes, that was the stuff that was real frustrating, stressful and anxiety,” Freeman said. “Now, it's just fun. I get to sit back and just do what I do.

It's a love for the game that has powered Freeman to become one of the premiere running backs in the NFL. He has 29 total touchdowns and more than 3,600 yards combined in his career.

You can call him elite, and he finds similarities between the guy he will try to beat on Sunday and himself.

“Me and him both play like we have a chip on our shoulder,” he said. “I feel like I have something to prove.”

Tom Brady and Devonta Freeman both were late picks in the NFL Draft. Freeman was picked in the 4th round, Brady in the 6th.

But unlike Brady, Freeman hasn't earned a Lombardi Trophy, yet. Getting to a Super Bowl isn't enough for him.

“I don't sign up to be nothing but the best. If I’m playing football, I’m aiming to be the best. If I’m playing the game, I’m aiming to win.”

Freeman has definitely proven his worth to the falcons. Head coach Dan Quinn says they'll talk about that new deal after they have hopefully both lifted the Lombardi Trophy.

