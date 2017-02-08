Pre-K students write heartwarming letters to Atlanta Falcons

As Falcon fans continue to deal with the upsetting blow of losing to the Patriots on Sunday, adults and children alike are finding ways to get over the loss.

Students at one school however decided to handle their grief a different way.

Pre-K students at Primrose School of Buford decided to cope by offering comfort to the team. They spent part of their day writing uplifting and encouraging cards to the Falcons' players.

"At Primrose, students are taught important lessons like compassion and sportsmanship, and the pre-K students wanted to encourage Falcons players, despite their loss," said Callie Corley, a spokesperson for the school.

By demonstrating how to turn their focus towards comforting and congratulating the hard working players of the team, Primrose students have managed to create a heartwarming moment for all to enjoy.

