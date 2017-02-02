WXIA
Puppies predict Super Bowl winner on Fallon

Jimmy Fallon brought out his pups to see who will win Super Bowl LI.

WXIA 5:20 AM. EST February 03, 2017

The canines chose between bowls of food marked Patriots and Falcons. Whichever bowl got the most puppies would be the winning team.

The puppies flocked to the falcons bowl, predicting a win for the Dirty Birds. #RiseUp

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51 on Sunday Feb. 5 in Houston, Texas. Follow them on their Road to Houston

