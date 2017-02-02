Puppies predict Super Bowl winner on Fallon

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Jimmy Fallon brought out his pups to see who will win Super Bowl LI.

The canines chose between bowls of food marked Patriots and Falcons. Whichever bowl got the most puppies would be the winning team.

The puppies flocked to the falcons bowl, predicting a win for the Dirty Birds. #RiseUp

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51 on Sunday Feb. 5 in Houston, Texas. Follow them on their Road to Houston

