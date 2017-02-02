READ | Gov. Deal proclaims Feb. 3 as 'Falcons Friday'

(Photo: Gov. Nathan Deal's Press Office) (Photo: WXIA)

All you Falcons fans, listen up! Feb. 3 has officially been dubbed "Falcons Friday."

Gov. Nathan Deal made the proclamation Thursday at the state capitol just a few days ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl faceoff between the Patriots and the Falcons.

During the announcement, the governor encouraged state employees and all Georgians to show their team some love by dressing in their favorite Falcons attire tomorrow.

You can read the full proclamation below:



WHEREAS: On Sunday, February 5, Georgia’s beloved Atlanta Falcons will play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, with the winning team claiming the legendary title of “Super Bowl Champion”; and

WHEREAS: Following the Atlanta Falcons’ record-breaking season under the leadership of Coach Dan Quinn and soon-to-be MVP Matt Ryan, I anticipate Falcons fans celebrating their first Super Bowl victory this Sunday; and

WHEREAS: With NFL sack leader Vic Beasley Jr. anchoring the defense, Devonta Freeman running the ball, the NFL’s best receiver – Julio Jones – leading a platoon of talented receivers, and Alex Mack and the offensive line protecting Matty Ice, the Falcons are set for victory and ready to make history for the City of Atlanta and the State of Georgia; and

WHEREAS: From kickoff to the last play, the Atlanta Falcons have given their all on Sundays throughout the 2016-2017 season, and this weekend, Falcons fans will join in brotherhood as the New England Patriots learn just what the “Dirty Birds” have in store; and

WHEREAS: After 51 long years of waiting, it is now time for Georgia residents throughout the state and Falcons fans across the nation to rise up in support of our Atlanta Falcons as they go to claim the Lombardi Trophy; now

THEREFORE: I, Nathan Deal, Governor of the State of Georgia, do hereby proclaim February 3, 2017, as FALCONS FRIDAY in Georgia and encourage all 103,706 state employees to dress accordingly in their favorite Falcons attire. RISE UP!

In witness thereof, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the Executive Department to be affixed this 2nd day of February in the year of our Lord two thousand seventeen.

PHOTOS | Patriots & Falcons at Opening Night

PHOTOS | #RiseUpATL Falcons Rally

(© 2017 WXIA)