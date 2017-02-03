Reed: Bars can stay open late after Super Bowl

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed signed an executive order permitting the city's bars to remain open and pouring drinks until 2:30 a.m., Monday on the heels of Super Bowl LI.

Ordinarily, bars in the city close at midnight on Sundays, but with the big game and, hopefully for Falcons fans, a big win, the city's watering holes will continue to pour their libations into Monday morning.

"Executive Order Number 2017-02 By The Mayor, Suspending the enforcement and provisions of Chapter 10, Article II, Section 10-209(C) and (D) of the city of Atlanta Code of Ordinances so as to allow establishments licensed to engage in the sale of alcoholic beverages, for which they are appropriately licensed and authorized for on premises consumption, to engage in the sale of alcoholic beverages between the hours of 12:30 p.m. Sunday February 5th 2017 and 2:30 a.m. Monday February 6th 2017 and for other purposes," the order reads in part.

"Whereas, the Mayor, in celebration of the Atlanta Falcons NFC Championship win; and in recognition of the desire of the citizens of and visitors to the City of Atlanta to celebrate the Falcons participation in Super Bowl LI, hereby suspends enforcement of the current allowable hours of operation at certain locations licensed for the sale of alcohol for on premises consumption on Super Bowl Sunday so as to accommodate the festive nature of this day."

PHOTOS | Super Bowl Rings

(© 2017 WXIA)